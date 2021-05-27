10 dead after MASS SHOOTING in San Jose — NEWSOM: ‘The hell’s wrong with us?’ — JENNER hits East Coast media — MANDATORY water restrictions on the way?
THE BUZZ — SAN JOSE’S ‘DARK DAY’: Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom raised the alarm about a rise in gun violence in the wake of the Covid pandemic. “It is truly ... alarming to see the percentage increase — not in the margin, not 5 or 10, but 100-plus percent increase — in gun-related crimes occurring post-pandemic,’’ he said in an interview with ABC’s GMA3 about the recent road rage shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Los Angeles.www.politico.com