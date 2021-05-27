CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Papua New Guinea Olympic qualification will be countries best achievement

By Planet 7s
planet7s.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePapua New Guinea’s women’s sevens team spoke to World Rugby about the impact they will bring to their country if they qualify for the Olympic Games. The ladies are set to arrive in Monaco next month, and they intend to make history for their country in the Olympic Games....

planet7s.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rugby#Papua New Guinea#Olympic Repechage
BBC

T20 World Cup: Andrew Balbirnie proves fitness as Ireland beat Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea 96-8 (20 overs): White 3-10, Young 3-15 Ireland 97-2 (16.4 overs): Balbirnie 42no, Campher 42no. Scorecard (external site) Andrew Balbirnie recovered from his weekend injury scare to help Ireland beat Papua New Guinea by eight wickets in a Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game. The Ireland captain...
WORLD
kitco.com

Barrick CEO to meet Papua New Guinea premier amid hopes of Porgera restart

MELBOURNE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp Chief Executive Mark Bristow is expected to meet Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape this week, with the hope of speeding up a restart of the country's giant Porgera gold mine, the miner has said. Bristow is due to arrive in...
WORLD
The Guardian

Papua New Guinea’s journey, Diana Taurasi and a delighted deer

1) It’s been quite the week for Diana Taurasi. The 39-year-old guard and all-time leading WNBA scorer – nicknamed ‘White Mamba’ by the late Kobe Bryant – helped Phoenix Mercury to the WNBA finals last week, chartered a private plane on Friday night so she could get back to Arizona from Las Vegas for the birth of her second child at 4.24am on Saturday, before rounding off the weekend with Game 1 of the WNBA finals against Chicago Sky on Sunday. Taurasi scored 17 points and was unable to lead Mercury to the win, but impressed her teammates by seamlessly switching into Spanish in the post-game press conference. A character on and off the court, here are some of her funniest moments and some of her best bits going into Game 2 on Thursday.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Olympic Games
Country
New Zealand
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

T20 World Cup opens with Oman cruising to 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea

Oman opened the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup by cruising to a 10-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea in Al Amerat.Having opted to bat, Papua New Guinea never recovered from losing both openers in the first over without a run on the board.A valiant 56 from captain Assad Vala helped his team escape total embarrassment, but four wickets from the left-arm spin of his opposite number Zeeshan Maqsood helped to cap the Papuans’ total at a paltry 129 for nine.Oman, who scored a memorable win over Ireland in their only previous T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, would ultimately reach their target without losing a wicket.Jatinder Singh hit 11 boundaries including four sixes in his knock of 73, whilst fellow opener Aqib Ilyas reached his half-century as the hosts wrapped up victory with 38 balls remaining.The emphatic nature of Oman’s victory also means a healthy net run-rate which could come into play later in their initial group stage games.PA
WORLD
BBC

T20 World Cup: Scotland 'champing at the bit' for Papua New Guinea match

Venue: United Arab Emirates & Oman Dates: 17 October - 14 November. Coverage: Commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights from 23 October on BBC Sport website and app. Scotland "have match winners throughout the squad," says all-rounder Michael...
WORLD
olympics.com

IOC EB approves Olympic Qualification System Principles for Paris 2024

Each IF establishes its sport’s qualification rules, procedures and criteria for participation in the Olympic Games, as stipulated in the Bye-law to Rule 40 of the Olympic Charter. Qualification of each athlete is then subject to final selection by each National Olympic Committee (NOC), upon the recommendation of the respective National Federation (NF).
SPORTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cross-Country Skiing 101: Qualification & Team USA

There will be up to a total of 296 cross-country skiers – 148 male, 148 female – competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Each nation can send up to 16 athletes, with a maximum of eight males or eight females. A nation may have no more than four athletes compete in any one event.
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Scotland wins toss, elects to bat against Papua New Guinea

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland has won the toss and elected to bat against Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup in Oman on Tuesday. Scotland upset Bangladesh in their opening Group B match on Sunday and has brought in fast bowler Alasdair Evans for Safyaan Sharif. Sharif was wicketless in the first match after conceding 26 runs. Papua New Guinea lost its T20 World Cup debut to co-host Oman by 10 wickets on Sunday. It also made one bowling change, fast bowler Chad Soper for Damien Ravu, who returned 0-28 against Oman.
WORLD
theicegarden.com

Final round of Olympic women’s hockey qualification is set

The first Olympic qualifiers wrapped up this weekend and we have our three winners out of groups F, G, and H: Korea, Italy, and Poland. All three teams will advance to the final round of Olympic qualifications, to be held next month from Nov. 11-14. Poland joins Group C in Chomutov, Czechia; Italy joins Group D in Füssen, Germany; and Korea joins Group E in Luleå, Sweden. That final round of qualifiers will decide the official Olympic field for Beijing 2022, with each group winner advancing to one of three open spots remaining.
SPORTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Special Olympics New York return to North Country Friday

After six years, Special Olympics New York has brought back its fall games. The games kick off this Friday in the North Country. More than 500 athletes from across the state will gather to compete in a number of sports including bocce, cycling, soccer and more. The games were supposed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallassun.com

T20 WC: Bangladesh aiming to hit 'full throttle' against Papua New Guinea

Muscat [Oman], October 21 (ANI): Bangladesh will look to put all three phases of the game together and hit "full throttle" in the ongoing T20 World Cup when they face Papua New Guinea (PNG) with a place in the Super 12 on the line according to batting coach Ashwell Prince.
WORLD
AFP

Australia F1 chief vows to keep race in Melbourne after Sydney overtures

Australian Formula One Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott Friday vowed to fight to keep the race in Melbourne after reports that Sydney wanted to poach it when its contract expiries in 2025. Albert Park has held the sport's season-opening race every year since 1996, bar the last two when it fell victim to the pandemic, after winning the hosting rights from Adelaide. But according to broadcaster Channel Seven, Sydney wants a slice of the action, reporting that "high-level talks" were under way to assess the feasibility of staging it, Monaco-style, on the streets around the city's famous harbour. New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, has a new premier who has made clear he is keen to attract big events, recently earmarking a major cash splash to put the state "in pole position" to do so.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy