Miles Teller’s wife documents Aaron Rodgers ‘bromance’ during Hawaii trip

By Jaclyn Hendricks
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers has got a friend in Miles Teller. On Wednesday, the dynamic duo took their “bromance” to the golf course in Hawaii, where the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, has been vacationing with fiancée Shailene Woodley. In an Instagram photo shared by Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, Rodgers is seen...

Page Six

Page Six

