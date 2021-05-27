Firefighters respond to a structure fire
Junction City firefighters responded Thursday to a fire in one of the buildings in the Washington Court Apartment complex at 110 West 16th Street. There were no injuries. According to the Fire Department the fire was contained to one apartment and there was water damage to a second apartment in the four-plex building. The cause of the fire and the damage estimate are still undetermined. Three occupants in the impacted apartment units escaped unharmed.jcpost.com