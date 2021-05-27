Firefighters respond to a structure fire

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A 26-year-old Kansa woman critically injured in a hit and run accident June 5 in Wichita has died. According to a GoFundMe page, "Lynny lost her battle this morning at 11:54a.m. She was surrounded by family. Thank you all so much for all of your continued prayers and support. Please continue to share this with all of your friends and family, so we can help Lynny’s family as much as possible with the medical and now funeral expenses."