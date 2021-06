Derek Johnson grew up in a wrestling family. Get togethers frequently included some furniture rearranging to clear the way for a grudge match or two. His father was one of his coaching growing up. He was coached by Scot Davis, one of the most successful prep coaches in the country, and legendary Larry Hovden. All signs pointed toward Johnson getting into coaching. He was recently named as the new head varsity coach at Owatonna High School, pending school board approval.