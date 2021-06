Intel announced today two new processors for its 11th Gen U-series family: the Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7. Made for ultra-portable laptops, these latest additions slot in at the top of their respective classes, with the Core i7 acting as the new flagship Intel CPU for thin and lightweight laptops. Instead of waiting to introduce a new generation of processors, Intel is eking out as much performance as it can with these somewhat unusual mid-cycle releases, which bring slightly boosted speeds to the current crop of chips.