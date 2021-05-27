Cancel
Video Games

Swords of Legends Online ‘Housing’ trailer

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Gameforge and developers Wangyuan Shengtang and Aurogon have released a new trailer for massively multiplayer online action RPG Swords of Legends Online introducing the game’s housing system. Here is an overview of the housing system, via Gameforge:. Make your House your Home. You can transform, decorate and manage your...

www.gematsu.com
Technology
Video Games
Housing
Music
RPG
Related
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Zelda & Loftwing amiibo announced

Nintendo have announced that a Zelda & Loftwing amiibo will be released alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, on July 16th (worldwide release, just like the game). While they were a big thing during the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U era, amiibo have been given a back seat these past few years. They’re nowhere near as prominent as they used to be, with far fewers releases and less important features/unlockable in compatible games. But that doesn’t mean Nintendo have completely given up on the figures, quite the opposite!
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Preloading for Swords of Legends Online’s first western beta has begun

If for some reason you’re not all tuckered out from the absolute deluge of beta tests and launches we’re having this May, then Swords of Legends Online would like to pencil you in for its beta too. Pre-downloading for this weekend’s test event began last night, regardless of whether you’re using Gameforge’s client or the Steam codebase.
Video GamesGematsu

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes teaser trailer

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have released a teaser trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. A full gameplay reveal will follow on May 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Here is an overview of the game, via Bandai Namco:. Iraq, 2003. As...
Video GamesPolygon

House of Ashes’ new trailer is a sneak peek at the game’s scares

Supermassive Games is getting ready to unveil the next game in the Dark Pictures Anthology, House of Ashes. A new teaser trailer gives us a hint of the story, showing soldiers being stalked by some kind of mysterious creature. We also get to see what appears to be the monster’s point of view, which has a cool visual effect that feels very inhuman.
Video Gamesnintendo.com

New Zelda & Loftwing amiibo Figure Launches Alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on July 16!

Every legend has an origin – and soon you can follow the earliest tale in The Legend of Zelda™ timeline when the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game launches on the Nintendo Switch™ system. The HD version of this classic adventure features enhanced performance, smoother motion controls, and newly added button-only controls. The new “Zelda & Loftwing” amiibo* will be released on July 16 to accompany the launch of the game.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Something Ancient & Evil Is On the Hunt in the ‘House of Ashes’ Teaser Trailer

Bandai Namco has released a teaser trailer for the next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, House of Ashes. Check out the creepy, intense teaser within…. The Dark Pictures Anthology has taken players on wild, intense rides to a variety of horror-inducing locations, such as a ghost ship and a haunted town. Now, Supermassive Games is taking the Anthology to an ancient underground temple, where something evil lurks. This is the teaser trailer for House of Ashes.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

House of Ashes New Trailer Reveals Monstrous Threat

The Dark Pictures Anthology's first 2 games have been well-received with the third entry being House of Ashes. Recently Bandai Namco and Supermassive revealed the latest trailer with more information coming this May 27th. The trailer highlights the main cast before darting to the past. The soldiers look to be...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

House of Ashes Releases New Trailer

Set in 2003, House of Ashes tells the story of a military unit in Iraq. Taking place someplace in the Zagros mountains, the unit gets in a skirmish with local forces. The gunfire and weaponry suddenly cause a rift that engulfs them all. Everyone falls into a buried ancient Sumerian temple cut off from the outside world. Now trapped underground, the two groups quickly realize that they aren’t alone down in the depths of the earth. Something sinister, something evil, is lurking in the darkness and is eager to hunt its new prey.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Sword Art Online Receives New Wave of Funko Pop Vinyls

The hit anime series Sword Art Online has been an absolute blast to watch, especially after its latest season. The series has been all over the place since its first season, which showcases a group of online gamers stuck inside a video game. The VR game pulled players from the real world and keep them trapped inside this video game for 2 years, and if you die in the game, you die in real life. Sword Art Online fans are in for a real treat as Funko has unveiled a new wave of Pop Vinyls for the hit anime. The wave will consist of the two main characters Kirito and Asuna, who will also be getting retailer exclusives. Kirito will be sporting his iconic dual sword skill in a jumping action pose as he gets an exclusive Pop heading to Hot Topic. Asuna, on the other hand, will also be jumping into action with her own exclusive that is headed to BoxLunch.
Video GamesIGN

Apex Legends - Mirage Edition Trailer

The Apex Legends Mirage Edition features the Legendary "Show Stopper" Mirage skin, Legendary "Mantlepiece" Volt SMG skin, exclusive "Boots 'n All" Gun Charm, exclusive "Holo Star" Badge, and 1,000 Apex Coins. Check out the trailer for the Mirage Edition, available now.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords of Legends will have a crapton of PvP modes when it launches

Gameforge continues pumping out videos and teasers for Swords of Legends Online. Following up on the PvP teaser we ran earlier this week, the company has pushed out a deeper-dive into the upcoming MMO’s PvP modes. “it’s the game’s varied game modes that really round out the experience. Band together...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Nintendo Tokyo releasing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD-themed merchandise this summer; includes Sailcloth towel

With all eyes on the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo announcement last night, Nintendo had another surprise for fans of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Launching on the same day at The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a variety of items inspired by the game will be available at Nintendo Tokyo. Notably, the item that’s caught everyone’s eye is Zelda’s Sailcloth being transformed into a mini bath towel.