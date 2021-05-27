Preview: Denver Nuggets look to capture series lead over Portland Trail Blazers
The Denver Nuggets (48-26), after coming up short in Game 1, put on an impressive performance in Game 2 for a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers (43-301). Despite a 42-point outburst from star point guard Damian Lillard, Portland was unable to keep up in a 21-point loss. MVP center Nikola Jokic didn’t put up 42, but he did have 38 while shooting 15-of-20 from the floor along with 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.www.denverstiffs.com