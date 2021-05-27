Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets look to capture series lead over Portland Trail Blazers

By Gage Bridgford
denverstiffs.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets (48-26), after coming up short in Game 1, put on an impressive performance in Game 2 for a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers (43-301). Despite a 42-point outburst from star point guard Damian Lillard, Portland was unable to keep up in a 21-point loss. MVP center Nikola Jokic didn’t put up 42, but he did have 38 while shooting 15-of-20 from the floor along with 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

www.denverstiffs.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Pj Dozier
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Point#Star Point Guard#Mvp#Moda Center#League Pass#Pg Damian Lillard#Nikola Jokic Injuries#Sg Austin Rivers#Denver Stiffs#3 Point Mark#Home Court Advantage#Lead#Free Throw Balance#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Damian Lillard questions controversial call that benefitted the Lakers

Heading into Saturday, the Blazers magic number to clinch a playoff spot, and avoid the play-in tournament, was one. Portland needed just one more win or one more Los Angeles Lakers loss to make it impossible to fall below the sixth seed. With the Blazers on an off day, star...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers’ possible playoff matchups, ranked

The Los Angeles Clippers will enter the 2021 postseason with higher expectations than last season. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Tyronn Lue’s team is healthy and playing together at the right time. With only one game remaining — Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder — the Clippers have two...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Blazers Won't 'Eff With The Game' By Manipulating Postseason Matchups

The Los Angeles Lakers, unsurprisingly, did their longtime rivals in the Pacific Northwest no favors on Saturday, taking care of business against the short-handed Indiana Pacers. The defending champions' 122-115 win ensured the Trail Blazers' postseason fate rests on Sunday's season finale versus the Denver Nuggets. A victory means Portland...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBAdarnews.com

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- After meeting to close out the regular season, the Trail Blazers and the Nuggets will face off in the opening round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Blazers beat the Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA.
NBAthednvr.com

Instant reactions to the Denver Nuggets’ first round playoff matchup

In this episode, Adam, Eric, Dev, and Brendan discuss their takeaways from a wacky final night of the NBA season that featured a lot of tanking, a lot of jockeying for playoff position, and not a lot of actual basketball. They also share instant reactions to the Nuggets’ first round matchup with the Blazers and look back at the big takeaways from the regular season.
NBANBA

Playoff Spot At Stake In Regular Season Finale Versus Denver

The Portland Trail Blazers know what they have to do. After playing 71 games over the course of five months, the Trail Blazers arrive at their regular season finale versus the Denver Nuggets still needing a victory in order to secure their eighth-straight postseason berth. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Blazers look to lock down playoff spot vs. Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers aim to clinch a Western Conference playoff spot on Sunday night when they host the Denver Nuggets. The Trail Blazers (41-30) will land a coveted top-six position with a victory or if the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) lose to the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland holds the...
NBABlazer's Edge

Overcoming Extra Defensive Pressure Crucial for Lillard & Blazers

Led by star guard Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers’ offense hit its rhythm in the march to the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Now that the postseason has arrived, opposing defenses are poised to ramp up the pressure. If the Blazers hope to pull off an upset against the Nuggets, they will need to find a way to mitigate the aggressive approach that Lillard is likely to face.