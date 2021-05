With Spiral: From the Book of Saw currently playing in theaters (and becoming the sixth out of nine Saw movies to top the box office on opening weekend), I spoke with director Darren Lynn Bousman about making the next installment of the horror franchise he helped pioneer. While he did not direct the first film, he helmed the first three sequels which set the template and established many of the tropes which we now consider to be specific to the series. We mainly spoke about the choices he made in assuring that Spiral wouldn’t just be just another sequel, and the challenges in both playing to general audiences and to those who can name all of Jigsaw’s apprentices. This has been edited for clarity and length.