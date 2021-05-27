Cancel
Sunset Hills, MO

Sunset Hills could raise police officers’ pay

By Erin Achenbach
callnewspapers.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunset Hills is considering increasing salaries for the city’s Police Department and guaranteeing raises over time with a new pay matrix. Under the proposal, police pay would increase with a new pay matrix for both police officers and sergeants starting July 1. The raises would be funded by a roughly $150,000 annual agreement between Sunset Hills and Crestwood for the Sunset Hills Police Department to provide 911 dispatching for the Crestwood Police Department, also starting July 1.

