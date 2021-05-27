Sunset Hills could raise police officers’ pay

The Thomas Sappington House at 1015 S. Sappington Road, 63126, is judged to be St. Louis County’s oldest brick home, but the historic attraction is hosting two modern outdoor concert fundraisers in the coming weeks featuring classic rock and Latin fusion at its house off Route 66. The funds raised from the two concerts will go toward the Sappington House’s two historic homes, one that it has already and one that it hopes to get.