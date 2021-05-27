Sunset Hills could raise police officers’ pay
Sunset Hills is considering increasing salaries for the city’s Police Department and guaranteeing raises over time with a new pay matrix. Under the proposal, police pay would increase with a new pay matrix for both police officers and sergeants starting July 1. The raises would be funded by a roughly $150,000 annual agreement between Sunset Hills and Crestwood for the Sunset Hills Police Department to provide 911 dispatching for the Crestwood Police Department, also starting July 1.callnewspapers.com