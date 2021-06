Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has been slow on the uptake of electric vehicles, even as Detroit's other two automakers are making full strides in the EV direction. But now, with a report from The Detroit Bureau, it looks like Dodge may have something in store to take over for the Hellcat powerplant, which has been powering its coupes, sedans and SUVs to intimidating quarter-mile times for the last six or so years.