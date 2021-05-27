Famitsu Sales: 5/17/21 – 5/23/21 [Update]

Square Enix Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses a wide variety of video games in the industry, so much so that at E3 2021, it had its own showcase to present new IPs, content, updates and more for its video games. The Square Enix group of companies boasts an impressive portfolio of video games including the Final Fantasy series, Dragon Quest, Tomb Raider and more. Today, Square Enix, during its Square Enix Presents showcase, revealed an exclusive look at Babylon’s Fall, developed in partnership with Platinumgames, who developed Nier Automata, an excellent and well-loved game. Babylon’s Fall will launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. Currently, there is no set release date, however player testing in the closed beta is available.