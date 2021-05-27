Cancel
Famitsu Sales: 5/17/21 – 5/23/21 [Update]

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamitsu has published its estimated physical game software and hardware sales data for Japan for the week of May 17, 2021 to May 23, 2021. Rune Factory 5 for Switch was the highest selling new release of the week, opening at 102,853 retail copies sold. Miitopia for Switch followed at 72,725 retail copies sold.

www.gematsu.com
