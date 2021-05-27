Cancel
How to manage and free up your Google One storage

By Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle One is a great all-in-one solution to store your Google Photos, Docs, and other important pieces of online information. It is easy to access and use, priced competitively among the online storage options and can be accessed from just about any connected device, including laptops, desktops, tablets, and smartphones. And while it's great that Google gives you more free storage than some other companies (15GB for all users), it's also pretty easy to fill up your quota, especially if you've got years of emails, documents, photos, videos, and music or movies in there. Google does offer affordable upgrade tiers, but the first thing you should do before you upgrade is to make the most of the space you already have. Here's how to manage and free up your Google One storage to accomplish just that.

