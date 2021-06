U.S. chain retailers continued to show signs of improving financial health in May 2021, as total retail rent collections passed the 90 percent mark for the first time since the pandemic began, according to the latest report from data firm Datex Property Solutions. The report notes that rent collections from national retail tenants totaled 94.27 percent in May—up from 63.65 percent last May and slightly above the 93.45 percent collected in April. Local and regional tenants paid 87.12 percent in rent collections—compared to 59.01 percent a year ago. On a month-over-month basis, movie theaters showed the greatest improvement in rent collections, from 54.22 percent to 63.35 percent. Hair salons also posted a significant jump in total rent collections in May, rising from 87.42 percent in April to 94.08 percent last month. Here’s a list of the retail tenants who continued to pay the least rent in May 2021 and those who paid all of their rent due.