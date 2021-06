Prime Day 2021 is getting closer and closer, and it’s likely to be one of the best times of the year for phone deals. Whether you’re looking for an iPhone, a Samsung phone, or anything else, you’re in the right place for the best Prime Day phone deals. Of course, there are plenty of other deals to consider too. If you’re interested in different deals, check out our roundups on the best Prime Day headphone deals, best Prime Day Amazon device deals, best Prime Day Apple deals, best Prime Day TV deals, and more. Alternatively, if you’re looking for the best Prime...