Raleigh, NC

State Highway Patrol Urges Motorists To Plan Ahead For Memorial Day Travel

jocoreport.com
 5 days ago

RALEIGH – With more than 37 million motorists projected to take to the roadways this Memorial Day weekend, the State Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to plan ahead before traveling. Regardless of the intended destination, an increase in motor vehicle travel is expected which may lead to congestion on major...

jocoreport.com
City
Raleigh, NC
Winston-salem, NCMiddletown Press

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Woman found dead in car parked in Raleigh parking lot

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found dead in Raleigh in a parking lot on Sunday night. Raleigh police said a body was found in the 1000 block of N. Rogers Lane just before 11 p.m. WRAL cameras captured police still at the scene on Monday morning as part of a strip mall parking lot was roped off. A silver sedan was within the yellow caution tape as the focus of the investigation.
Raleigh, NCWITN

Number of gas stations on empty slowly declining

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of stores with gas on Monday morning continued to slowly improve across North Carolina. The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited. GasBuddy...
Raleigh, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility

North Carolina Environmental Management Commission/NPDES Unit. Notice of Intent to Issue a NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission proposes to issue a NPDES wastewater discharge permit to the person(s) listed below. Written comments regarding the proposed permit will be accepted until 30 days after the publish date of this notice. The Director of the NC Division of Water Resources (DWR) may hold a public hearing should there be a significant degree of public interest. Please mail comments and/or information requests to DWR at the above address. Interested persons may visit the DWR at 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 to review information on file. Additional information on NPDES permits and this notice may be found on our website: http://deq.nc.gov/ about/divisions/water-resour ces/water-resources-permits/ wastewater-branch/npdes-wastewater/public-notices, or by calling (919) 707-3601. The North Carolina Department of Transportation [ 4809 Beryl Road, Raleigh, NC 27606] has requested renewal of permit NC0085979 for its Rosman Maintenance Facility in Transylvania County. This permitted facility discharges treated groundwater to the French Broad River in the French Broad River Basin. Some parameters are water quality limited. This discharge may affect future allocations in this segment of the French Broad River.
Wake Forest, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Multi-vehicle crash in northern Wake Co. shuts down road

Wake Forest, N.C. — Several vehicles were involved in a crash in northern Wake County on Wednesday morning. State Highway Patrol and several fire trucks were on scene near the intersection of Creedmoor Road and Old Creedmoor Road around 6:20 a.m. The crash appeared to involve a sedan, SUV and Chevy Corvette among others. It's believed at least five vehicles are involved.
Wake County, NCWRAL

Triangle-area gas stations experience fuel shortages following pipeline hack

Raleigh, N.C. — Numerous gas stations in the Triangle struggled Tuesday to keep the pumps open following a cyberattack on a major interstate fuel pipeline. As people lined up to fill up at stations across the region, Gov. Roy Cooper's state of emergency declaration put North carolina's price gouging law into effect to keep a lid on rising gas prices.