I drive through Brookfield's Four Corners neighborhood every day, our workplace is located right near the end of Super 7 by Federal Road, and you've probably seen the heavy construction going on at the State DOT facility over the past few months. There's also been a lot of work going on at the intersection of 202/25/Federal Road recently. I took a couple of photos this morning to show you what's been going on if you haven't been through recently.