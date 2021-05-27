Cancel
Stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on strong earnings, energy shares

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose at open on Thursday as better-than-expected quarterly profits from major lenders helped drive gains in most sectors, while shares of energy producers shrugged off a decline in oil prices.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.77 points, or 0.09%, at 19,763.24. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

