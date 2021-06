BELLFLOWER (CNS) - A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Bellflower and the shooter was on the loose this morning. Deputies assigned to the Lakewood Sheriff's Station responded about 7 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 9200 block of Mandale Street, between Clark Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard, where they were directed to an unresponsive man in a rear bedroom, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.