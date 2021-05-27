Cancel
France's Macron says 'apologise' is not the right word in Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses delegates after laying a wreath on a mass grave containing the remains of the 1994 Rwandan genocide victims at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center at Gisozi in Kigali, Rwanda May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday "apologise" was not the right word to use when referring to France's role in Rwanda's genocide, after saying earlier he recognised his country's "responsibilities" in the 1994 tragedy.

"Apologise is not the appropriate term and I cannot grant forgiveness", Macron said during a joint press conference with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.

