NFL

Darius Slay giving DeVonta Smith “little tips” on how to attack corners

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles may have drafted receiver Devonta Smith with the 10th pick, but he still has plenty to learn. Cornerback Darius Slay is helping the rookie speed up the process. Slay has been working with Smith after the Eagles OTA practices to help advance his game. Slay told reporters on Wednesday that they’ve discussed technique and what the veteran corner has learned from facing receivers over the years.

Devonta Smith
