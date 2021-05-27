Darius Slay giving DeVonta Smith “little tips” on how to attack corners

The Eagles drafted Alabama star DeVonta Smith with the 10th overall pick in 2021, but here’s why he doesn’t fit the typical top wide receiver description. In all my years of studying the NFL Draft, I don’t know if there has ever been a great player that so many analysts were divided on. While some had DeVonta Smith as their number one receiver and a top-five player in the class, others had him as their third or even fourth wide receiver at the tail end of the first round or even in the early second round.