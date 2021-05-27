Cancel
Lanterna releasing new album Hidden Drives on June 4th

By Patrick Singer
smilepolitely.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Frayne's seventh album for alternative-shoegaze project Lanterna, Hidden Drives, is slated for release next week. The new album comes out on June 4th on Badman Recording Co., the band's follow up to 2015's Backyards. You can preorder the album here, and watch two music videos from the album below:

