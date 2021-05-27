Cancel
Edgewater, MD

Check out a Fishing Pole?

By Krista Pfunder
Bay Weekly
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about a little fishing with your summer reading? Fishing poles are now available at the Edgewater branch of the Anne Arundel County Public Library, thanks to a memorial gift from the family of Philip F. “Phil” Meyers Jr. The latest addition means that fishing poles can now be borrowed...

bayweekly.com
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Snap Fitness To Open at Annapolis Town Center

a global gym franchise, will join the list of new tenants at the Annapolis Town Center later this year. Snap Fitness is a fitness club offering 24-7 access to high-intensity interval training at an affordable price. The 8,187-square-foot gym will feature top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, functional training, and more. Snap Fitness which operates more than 2,000 franchised clubs worldwide is owned by Lift Brands, LLC. The club will be located next to Mission BBQ in the spot formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports which closed in June of 2020. This is the club’s first location in Anne Arundel County, and it is set to open in late 2021. Other area locations are in Alexandria, Fallston, and Joppa.
Anne Arundel County, MDwhatsupmag.com

News You May Have Missed 5/17

Chill Axes Adult Axe Throwing League Registration Opened. Starting on Thursday, 5/20 and running for five weeks, you'll play multiple games in 90 minutes and compete for individual and team bragging rights! Grab your three best Viking brethren (or sign up and we'll match you with a team) and some beers, and prepare to kick off the season. (Must be 21 or older) Hit us up with any questions - info@chillaxes.com.
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

May 17, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Two Officers Injured. No More COVID Restrictions. Schools Expand Graduation Guests.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And The Maryland Wing Festival on June 5th at the Fairgrounds!
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

$50,000 scratch-off sold at Annapolis Sunoco station

An Annapolis man who placed a Superfecta Wheel wager in the Maryland Lottery’s Racetrax game is now rolling in the dough. The Anne Arundel County man’s long-odds wager paid off with a $51,657 prize last week. The 25-year-old told Lottery officials he regularly plays Racetrax. He selected the Superfecta Wheel...
Maryland StatePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Plan a Spring Hiking Adventure in Washington County, Maryland

Where do visitors to Hagerstown & Washington County, MD, go for great hiking? Some of the most iconic points along the Maryland portion of the Appalachian Trail are located in Washington County. And with 5 national, 8 state and many local parks, there are endless opportunities for enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and connecting with nature. So grab your backpack, camera, trail map, plenty of water and your most comfortable hiking shoes for a great adventure on the trial!
Anne Arundel County, MDBay Net

Anne Arundel County Launches Our wAAter Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County invites residents living in neighborhoods near the Chesapeake Bay to learn more about connecting to the County's public sewer system by applying for the new Our wAAter program. This program, led by the Department of Public Works, will help reduce the costs of converting from private septic tanks to the County sewer system.
Anne Arundel County, MDsevernaparkvoice.com

I’m Invested In Anne Arundel County

As a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County, I know that this community is a great place to live, work and raise a family. A key to our success might be how invested we all are in the county and its future. At the Department of Public Works, I sense how much residents deeply care about taking care of our community, each other and the natural beauty all around us. Anne Arundel County has always been “stronger together,” which is the theme of this year’s National Public Works Week.