Acer Predator Triton 500 SE hands-on review: A display from the future

When Nvidia released its RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition earlier this month, it was only a matter of time before we got our hands on versions from the biggest brands in the graphics card business. The MSI RTX 3070 Ti Suprim X 8G is the first up. It’s part of MSI’s top-of-the-line GPU series and offers increased clock speeds, a massive cooler, and more power for your overclocking demands. Final pricing isn’t in yet, but a representative from MSI tells us to expect $100-$150 over MSRP, placing it at or above $699 to $749. Pricey, but does it have the performance to match?