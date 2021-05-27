Acer’s oddest laptop, the ConceptD 7 Ezel, just got a powerful upgrade
Acer is upgrading its lineup of ConceptD laptops, bringing Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors to the ConceptD 3, ConceptD 5, and ConceptD 7 series of laptops. Though the specifications on these sleek notebooks may look like a mobile gaming rig, these laptops are designed for and targeted at content creators, and they come packed with processing and graphics power. The upgraded silicon on these laptops makes them terrific workstations for video and photo editing on the go.www.digitaltrends.com