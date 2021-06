Cayuga County officials announced that a new location has been established for COVID-19 testing clinics, and a clinic has been scheduled for this week. According to a news release from Cayuga County Emergency Services, an rapid-result clinic for people who are not experiencing symptoms is set for noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. The clinic will be held in the cafeteria, and visitors are asked to use the cafeteria entrance.