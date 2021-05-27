Cancel
Chattanooga restaurant survives 1918 Spanish flu and COVID-19 pandemic

By Sabrina Maggiore
Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Zarzour's cafe first opened its doors in 1918 and hasn't shut them since. The restaurant has endured in Chattanooga for more than 100 years. And with all staff fully vaccinated at the restaurant, the owner says Zarzour's has not only survived the 1918 Spanish Flu, but also the COVID-19 pandemic.

