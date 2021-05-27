Cancel
Annapolis, MD

Region to Recognize Black Wall Street Day

By Kathy Knotts
Bay Weekly
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County will memorialize the 1921 Tulsa race riot as Black Wall Street Day, May 30. From noon to 5pm, an event will be held at the People’s Park in Annapolis to acknowledge the 100th anniversary of the Greenwood massacre in Tulsa, Okla. In...

