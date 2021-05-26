Bonding authorized for Corbin Career Center construction

The City Utilities Commission (CUC) of Corbin, Kentucky is looking for an experienced full time Executive Administrative Assistant who will report to the General Manager. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (one hour lunch). Qualifications are: - High School diploma or higher; college degree a plus. - 2-3 years’ experience in an executive environment. - Proficient in Microsoft Office, typing approximate 80 WPM, calendaring, HR liaison, and corporate correspondence. - Candidate must be well organized, solution oriented, self-starter, efficient, productive, and work well with department supervisors. Benefits: - Salary range $15-$20 per hour, negotiable with experience. - Medical, retirement, vacation and sick leave. - Dental and vision available. Applications may be obtained and resumes submitted to: