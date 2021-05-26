Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corbin, KY

Bonding authorized for Corbin Career Center construction

By Dean Manning
Corbin News Journal
 15 days ago

The Corbin Board of Education took the next step in the construction of the Corbin Career Center during a special called meeting last Thursday by authorizing the issuance of $4.3 million in bonds. Superintendent Dave Cox said the bonds will pay for not only the construction of the 9,100 square...

www.thenewsjournal.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Corbin, KY
Government
City
Corbin, KY
City
Center, KY
Corbin, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Work#School Property#School Work#Elementary School#Elementary Education#The Corbin Career Center#Williamsburg Independent#Whitley County Schools#Actual Construction#Superintendent Dave Cox#Electrician#Kentucky Ave#Site Work#Sale#July#Bonds#Masters#Square Foot#Extensive Wear#Job Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Kentucky Statewmky.org

Inspection scheduled for Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in Powell County on Tuesday, May 25

Drivers who use the Nada Tunnel on KY 77 in the Red River Gorge in Powell County should expect delays on Tuesday, May 25, as an inspection has been scheduled for the tunnel. Personnel from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and U.S. Forest Service will jointly inspect the one-lane former railroad tunnel that serves as an iconic gateway to the Red River Gorge National Geological Area.
Corbin, KYwymt.com

Restaurants Struggling at 6pm

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m. Governor Beshear gives Monday COVID-19 Update - 6:00 p.m. Staff at Baptist Health Corbin are now administering vaccines to ages 12 through 15 - 6:00 p.m. Several counties seeing low vaccination numbers, but that could soon change - 5:30 p.m.
WLKY.com

Beshear does not expect there to be a mask mandate for Kentucky schools in fall

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he believes there will not be a mask mandate for schools in the fall. Kentucky's mask mandate and capacity restrictions will come to an end on June 11. The exceptions to the mask mandate will be public travel, health care settings, schools and more.
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

KY 36 in Menifee County to be closed Wednesday, May 19

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers who use KY 36 in Menifee County near Sudith and the Bath County line will need to find another route on Wednesday, May 19. The road will be closed at milepoint 0.788 for replacement of a drainage pipe. This location is just south of Big Salt Lick Creek Road. Travel between Frenchburg and Owingsville will be impacted.
Williamsburg, KYSentinel-Echo

Cumberlands students receive awards

WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands wishes to honor the exemplary students who received special awards from their respective academic departments this spring. Maggie Anderson of London (40741) Matthew McNew of Lily (40740) Weston Morgan of London (40744) The full list of award winners is as follows:. Accounting Students of...
Corbin, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Donveon Storm - Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance celebrates opening of Corbin office

The Laurel County Chamber of Commerce welcomed their newest member, Donevon Storm - Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday. Storms’ office is located at 1456 W. Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin and is open from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The ribbon cutting ceremony featured several guests, a cookout, and giveaways. | Photos by Jarrod Mills.
Corbin, KYSentinel-Echo

Corbin's Michael Laun commissions as a second lieutenant

DAHLONEGA, GA — In ceremonies held May 5-7 by the University of North Georgia, 50 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. These in-person ceremonies required masks to align with COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Michael Laun of Corbin, earned a bachelor's degree in Strategic and Security Studies and...
Whitley County, KYCorbin News Journal

139 requests approved for Whitley ‘do over’ year

The Whitley County Board of Education unanimously approved 139 parent requests for the supplemental year provided under Senate Bill 128 during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Requests had to be made in writing by May 1, stated John Siler, the superintendent of Whitley County School District. Of the 139 requests,...
Corbin, KYCorbin Times Tribune

HELP WANTED EXECUTIVE ADMINIST...

The City Utilities Commission (CUC) of Corbin, Kentucky is looking for an experienced full time Executive Administrative Assistant who will report to the General Manager. Hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (one hour lunch). Qualifications are: - High School diploma or higher; college degree a plus. - 2-3 years’ experience in an executive environment. - Proficient in Microsoft Office, typing approximate 80 WPM, calendaring, HR liaison, and corporate correspondence. - Candidate must be well organized, solution oriented, self-starter, efficient, productive, and work well with department supervisors. Benefits: - Salary range $15-$20 per hour, negotiable with experience. - Medical, retirement, vacation and sick leave. - Dental and vision available. Applications may be obtained and resumes submitted to:
Louisville, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Whitley County home to two 2021 Certified Farm Markets

LOUISVILLE – Moonlight Meat Processing and Moonlight Meat Shop of Whitley County are two of the 108 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program. In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, these markets have committed to offering quality products and...
Corbin, KYWTVQ

Baptist Corbin taking vaccines into the field…literally

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Corbin is taking COVID vaccines into the field…literally. From 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Baptist Health Corbin and FEMA are offering vaccines at the Corbin High School baseball park when Somerset visits Corbin for an afternoon baseball game. It’s part of a broad effort by state...