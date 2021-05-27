Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State Street Slapped With Excessive Fee Suit

By Nevin E. Adams, JD
napa-net.org
 5 days ago

A new excessive fee suit—one with some familiar themes, but also some unique arguments—claims that plan fiduciaries used participants as a “captive investor base to effectuate…self-serving business strategies that ran counter to the Participants’ interests.”. In a Nutshell. (Another) group of participants in (another) multibillion-dollar 401(k) plan have sued plan...

www.napa-net.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Plan#Investment Performance#Retirement Investors#Business Opportunities#Management Fees#Defendants#Litigation#State Funds#Participants#State Street Corp#The State Street Funds#Company#State Street#State Street Funds#Fidelity#Jpmorgan#Scott Scott Llp#Great West#Participant Fee#Unreasonable Fees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & Courtsinvesting.com

Wall Street bank CEOs face fee criticism in second round with Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The heads of major U.S. retail banks faced renewed criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic. Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase...
LawKansas City Star

Spire wants to raise rates to recoup legal fees for discrimination suit they lost

The legal bill for Spire Energy has come due. Now, the public utility company wants to increase residential service rates to recoup the money it spent on legal fees while defending the multimillion-dollar discrimination lawsuit it lost. The public should pay more for natural gas because Spire discriminated? No, and...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,802 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Up 66.6% in May

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the April 29th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Omnicell worth $904,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $23.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
Economymoneyweek.com

The real problem of Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Let’s say you are unemployed and someone offers you $15 an hour to work a 40-hour week as a shift manager at McDonald’s in the US. That would give you $600 a week. It’s not a fortune. It’s not awful either. So all other things being equal, if you were in need of work you’d probably take it. But what if someone else was offering you a little over $600 a week if you didn’t take it? $650 perhaps — to stay at home instead. My guess is that you might think twice.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.14 ($117.82).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.