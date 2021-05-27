Will The Friends Cast Ever Reunite Again?
The highly-anticipated "Friends" reunion was definitely worth the wait. It had a little bit of everything — a table read of an old episode, a sit-down interview with James Corden, a "Friends" trivia game, interviews with the creators, and lots of emotions from the cast. Moments from the reunion were spliced together with clips from past episodes, making viewers feel like no time had passed. Portions of the reunion were even filmed before a live studio audience, making it feel even more like it was a regular episode of the beloved show (just, you know, 17 years later).www.nickiswift.com