Corbin, KY

Rod Run returns to Corbin

By Dean Manning
Corbin News Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous classic and custom vehicles were on display both inside and outside of the Corbin Arena on May 21-22. Spectators wandered through the vehicles analyzing and admiring the vehicles and occasionally stopping to take photos of or with the machines. The Corbin Rod Run is an annual event. According to the Corbin Rod Run Facebook page, the group is already making plans for next year’s event. For information about becoming a sponsor, vendor or a participant, call (423) 608-4519.

