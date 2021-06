On April 8 1979, 24 Formula 1 cars were set to line up on the grid in Long Beach for the US Grand Prix West. At least, that was the plan. Polesitter Gilles Villeneuve simply forgot to stop at his designated grid spot and drove past, seemingly occupied with getting heat into his Ferrari’s tyres. The Canadian caused plenty of confusion behind him. Fourth-placed Patrick Depailler pulled up alongside the Ferrari, gesticulating to Villeneuve.