CVS hands out lavish prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
CVS Health is using lavish prizes to tempt people who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy chain said people who plan to receive or have received the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new “One Step Closer” sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes.

The prizes include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year’s Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions, reported CNN.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president of CVS Health, in a press release.

The sweepstakes begin June 1 and ends July 10. It’s aimed at “working to close haps in hesitancy” of getting the vaccine, CVS Health said.

Private companies and states have been offering up lavish prizes as well. Ohio recently launched a $1 million prize that has boosted the vaccination rate by 45 percent, reported CNN. New York and Maryland also had lotteries that offered people who get vaccinated a chance to win money.

As of Tuesday, 50 percent of American adults have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Fort Myers, FL
