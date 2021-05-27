Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Memory Of San Jose Shooting Victims

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to half-staff immediately in remembrance of the May 26 San Jose, Calif. shooting victims. They are to remain lowered until sunset on May 30. This order is issued in conjunction with Biden’s proclamation to lower all U.S. flags to half-staff for the same length of time. Flags will be at half-staff at the State Capitol Building, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other governmental subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.