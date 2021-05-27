Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff In Memory Of San Jose Shooting Victims

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to half-staff immediately in remembrance of the May 26 San Jose, Calif. shooting victims. They are to remain lowered until sunset on May 30. This order is issued in conjunction with Biden’s proclamation to lower all U.S. flags to half-staff for the same length of time. Flags will be at half-staff at the State Capitol Building, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other governmental subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

www.1380kcim.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Flags#Capitol Shooting#U S Capitol#Public Memory#Public Buildings#The Capitol Complex#Calif Shooting Victims#Flag Displays#Remembrance#Sunset#Gov Kim Reynolds#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related