Advisors’ Interest in M&A High, But Strategy Needs Focus

By Ted Godbout
napa-net.org
 5 days ago

Financial advisors and RIAs apparently have strong interests in pursuing M&A deals, yet need to focus on developing their strategies around M&A, succession and post-transaction integration, a new study finds. Data from Dimensional Fund Advisors’ 2020 Global Advisor Study reveals that nearly half of the surveyed firms indicate they would...

www.napa-net.org
#Financial Advisors#M A#Human Capital#Investment Management#Investment Firm#Financial Investment#Business Strategies#M A Activity#M A Deals#M A Breakdown#Strategy#Talent Acquisition#Aum Growth#Industry Experts#Merger#Strong Interests#Seasoned Acquirers#Strong Organic Growth#Firm Culture Fit#Implementation
