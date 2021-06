The Lady Knights lost two of three games, defeating Edina before losing to Maple Grove and Wayzata to fall to 9-5 on the season. STMA defeated Edina 7-6 on May 3 behind a strong offensive performance from Emma Vike, who had three hits and drove in three runs. Emma Miller also had three hits in the game and Izzy Berning had three RBI, with Sophie Juntenen driving in a run as well.