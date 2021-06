I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If you’ve been following my advice for years, then you know that one of my best travel tips for speeding through U.S. airports is to get TSA PreCheck; it’s 85 for five years. The Trusted Traveler program began in 2011 and is run by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and allows selected members of certain frequent flyer programs, Global Entry, NEXUS, and SENTRI, as well as members of the US military, to receive expedited screening.