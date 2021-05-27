'AGT' judges say America will 'be in tears' after seeing audition by choir of nurses

Kelly Clarkson put her expert coach, judge, and singing-competition-winner skills to use by filling in for Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent.”. Clarkson is normally the coach on “The Voice” for Team Kelly over on NBC. However, in August 2020, Cowell needed someone to momentarily cover for him. The iconic singing judge from “American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent,” and “The X Factor” had hurt himself while testing out an electric bike at his home. As a result, he needed surgery on his back.