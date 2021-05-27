Cancel
'AGT' judges say America will 'be in tears' after seeing audition by choir of nurses

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“America’s Got Talent” returns for its 16th season next week, and some front-line heroes will have a chance to show off just what they can do when not helping others. Show judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, along with host Terry Crews, told TODAY in a segment aired Thursday that this season, which premieres June 1, will feature many memorable acts, including a group of nurses from New York City who worked during the pandemic.

