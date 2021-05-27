Royce Da 5'9" Praises J. Cole's Pro Basketball Career

When it comes to assessing bars, Detroit lyricist Royce Da 5'9" is certainly an authority on the matter. Therefore, when he steps up to give a fellow emcee his flowers, it's wise to pay attention. Today, Nickle took a moment of his time to give credit to King Los, with whom he previously collaborated on the absolute lyrical clinic "Everybody's A Bitch." In addition to Los, he also singled out CyHi The Prynce and Black Thought as being two of the game's best living emcees.