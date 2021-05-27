Royce Da 5'9" Praises J. Cole's Pro Basketball Career
Throughout the past few years, Royce Da 5'9" has been using his platform to speak on hip-hop culture, praising his peers for their accomplishments and building up young Black artists. Today, the legendary Detroit lyricist -- who is currently putting in work on his upcoming follow-up to The Allegory -- has taken a moment to speak on J. Cole's brief but important decision to pursue a pro career in the Basketball Africa League.www.hotnewhiphop.com