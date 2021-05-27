Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Royce Da 5'9" Praises J. Cole's Pro Basketball Career

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the past few years, Royce Da 5'9" has been using his platform to speak on hip-hop culture, praising his peers for their accomplishments and building up young Black artists. Today, the legendary Detroit lyricist -- who is currently putting in work on his upcoming follow-up to The Allegory -- has taken a moment to speak on J. Cole's brief but important decision to pursue a pro career in the Basketball Africa League.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
Person
J Cole
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Rappers#Detroit#Hip Hop Culture#The League#Man#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Royce Da 5'9" Has Big Praise For King Los, CyHi, & Black Thought

When it comes to assessing bars, Detroit lyricist Royce Da 5'9" is certainly an authority on the matter. Therefore, when he steps up to give a fellow emcee his flowers, it's wise to pay attention. Today, Nickle took a moment of his time to give credit to King Los, with whom he previously collaborated on the absolute lyrical clinic "Everybody's A Bitch." In addition to Los, he also singled out CyHi The Prynce and Black Thought as being two of the game's best living emcees.
MusicHipHopDX.com

'Retired' The Game Gains Inspiration From Kendrick Lamar + J. Cole’s Albums

Fans have been anxiously awaiting a new project from Kendrick Lamar since 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN. But as the months drag on, Top Dawg Entertainment has remained mum on the project’s release date, frustrating fans and peers alike. But on Monday (May 31), a video of The Game praising...
MusicHipHopDX.com

‘The Off-Season’ Is J. Cole’s Lyrical Prime, Artistic Wall

At the top of last decade, J. Cole was crowned as the next-level “MC” to carry on Hip Hop music’s tradition in spite of wacky trends and pop crossover blends. Looking back at his initial 10-year run, it’s safe to say he’s has handled the pressure fantastically. In fact, the...
CelebritiesWSET

J. Cole, Kid Cudi, Future to headline Rolling Loud 2021 lineup

WASHINGTON (SBG) – As major festivals continue plans for their grand return, organizers of Rolling Loud in California have announced their 2021 lineup. Headlined by J. Cole, Kid Cudi and Future, the three-day festival will be stacked with some of hip-hop's biggest artists. "Who y’all hyped to see from this...
MusicNME

J. Cole lets the meter run in ‘Punchin’ The Clock’ video

J. Cole has shared a video for his new track ‘Punchin’ The Clock’ – you can watch it below. The motivational track, which samples an iconic post-game interview with Portland Trail Blazers NBA player Damian Lillard, is taken from the rapper’s latest project ‘The Off-Season’. Highlighting his hustle mentality, Cole...
NBAdredds.info

Kodak Black Challenges J Cole, Drake & Chris Brown To A Basketball 1 On 1

Kodak Black Challenges J Cole, Drake, Chris Brown, Lil Durk & 42 Dugg. Rappers are now looking to showcase their courtside skills since J Cole fulfilled his professional basketball dream. Kodak Black seems to be the next in line wanting to become a basketball star in his own right. Judging...
Musicthesmokesignal.org

J. Cole’s The Off-Season Establishes His Status as One of Rap’s Greatest

If the off-season is the time to sharpen one’s skills and perfect one’s craft, then J. Cole, one of rap’s biggest names, has achieved that in his three years off before returning with his sixth studio album, The Off-Season. On this energetic 12-track tape, Cole refreshingly dives into new styles of rap while showcasing his hard-hitting, skillful lyricism to remind listeners of how much work he has put in to take his place at the top of the rap game.
Beauty & Fashiondredds.info

J Cole Co-Signs Lloyd Banks ‘COTI’ Album

J Cole Shows Support To Lloyd Banks’ “The Course Of The Inevitable”. J Cole has been trending since delivering his highly anticipated brand new album The Off-Season, which continues to see success on the charts with songs like “My Life,” “Pride Is The Devil,” and “Amari.”. However, the Dreamville rapper...
Musichamptonroadsmessenger.com

J Cole’s ‘The Off Season’ is on point

When it comes to a career in anything artistic, music especially, evolution is key. Many artists often fall into the same cycles, leaving their work saccharine and mundane. A “fall off” if you will. But J. Cole is far from falling off. On his latest project, The Off Season, the Fayetteville native is rapping like a young man with nothing to lose and everything to prove.
New York City, NYhiphoplately.com

Watch J. Cole & Diddy Reenact Their 2013 Fight

For years there's been a rumor that J. Cole and Diddy got into a fight in New York City after the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Cole then confirmed the rumor in his song “Let Go My Hand,” off his newly released album The Off-Season. The North Carolina rapper's manager Ibrahim Hamad also confirmed the story on the Say Less podcast.
Combat Sportslatestnewspost.com

Lamar Odom knocks out Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match

Have you been hankering for some early 2000s nostalgia? Then boy, do I have the story for you. On Friday night, we saw one of the most anticipated celebrity boxing matches of the year. In one corner stood Lamar Odom, the 6-10 former Sixth Man of the Year that won two championships for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the other corner stood Aaron Carter, the artist behind such early-century hits as “I want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party.”
Musicfmhiphop.com

J. Cole and Lil Baby Go Gold with “pride is the devil”

J. Cole continues to break records with his new album, now his 18th gold plaque with rap star Lil Baby. J. Cole continues to win at everything he does. After dropping one of the most anticipated albums of the year and a stint of playing professional basketball with the Rwanda Patriots, he returned to the States- with a new shiny gold plaque.
CelebritiesThe Urban Daily

Diddy & J. Cole Connect, Playfully Re-enact Their Infamous Scrap

Back in 2013, the world took notice of chatter that Diddy and J. Cole got into a bit of a physical kerfuffle at an industry party that thankfully didn’t escalate. Cole, who recently mentioned the moment on a recent track, connected with the original Bad Boy himself with the two playfully reenacting their fight.