Music lovers can’t pass up this great deal on a vocal remover app

The VelociCoaster opened to much applause and fanfare this week at Universal Orlando’s Islands of Adventure. Lines for the VelociCoaster on opening day were daunting, but those who braved out the 180+ minutes were treated to something totally unique and new for a park already known for thrills and immersive experiences. I was able to check out the intense new attraction, spent some time in the queue and screamed my head off (of course). Here are the three best moments from the brand-spanking new rollercoaster, which is, hands down, the best ride in the Universal Orlando parks.