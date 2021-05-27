Cancel
Music lovers can’t pass up this great deal on a vocal remover app

By Cult of Mac Deals
Cover picture for the articleCalling all DJs, singers, composers, songwriters, music educators and other music enthusiasts. If you’ve spent too much time trying to manually split a song or remove the vocals, it’s time to upgrade your technology. The EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover will split any song into four separate STEMs — vocal, instrumental, drums and bass — and now you can get a lifetime subscription for only $39.99. That’s a huge discount off its regular price of $599.

