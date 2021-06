"Self-care"—the idea that it's important to reserve some time for relaxation and indulgence amid the stresses of everyday life—has become highly popular over the last few years. But during the pandemic, that concept became a bit distorted. Disruptions to routine caused many of us to seek comfort in habits that aren't exactly healthy—and, in fact, can be seriously dangerous if carried on too long. But now is a great time to reassess our patterns with an eye toward lasting health, and to make course corrections if necessary. These are some of the most common everyday habits that wreck your body, according to science. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia.