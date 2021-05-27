Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Zidane restored success to Real but seemed unwilling to rebuild

By Richard Martin
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjIDM_0aDJAXwQ00

(Reuters) - Zinedine Zidane brought some success and stability back to a Real Madrid side that was in freefall without him but the Frenchman ultimately proved unwilling to preside over the squad rebuild the club felt it needed.

Zidane called time on his second spell in charge of the club on Thursday, leaving on his own terms as he did in 2018 after an unprecedented hat-trick of Champions League crowns and when he abruptly retired as a player in 2006.

His second tenure was fraught with tension, which came to a head in an unusually fiery press conference in February when he demanded more respect for his team.

Zidane certainly deserved more respect for how he took a side that had become dishevelled under short-lived successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari and transformed them into La Liga champions a year later.

His man management skills excelled last season after the three-month pause in play due to the coronavirus pandemic, when his side overhauled leaders Barcelona to sweep to the title with a stunning 10 consecutive victories.

However, the limits of showing loyalty to a core of experienced players while having little faith in new arrivals became apparent the following season.

Zidane barely gave a rest to his trusted midfield trio of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos or striker Karim Benzema, while marginalising the likes of right back Alvaro Odriozola, striker Luka Jovic and midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The coach also shunned two exciting homegrown fullbacks in Sergio Reguilon and Achraf Hakimi, who were sold to Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan respectively.

Zidane’s unswerving loyalty to the old guard seemed at odds with president Florentino Perez’s long-term vision for the club, which has led them to sign promising youngsters such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo or Brahim Diaz rather than ready-made stars.

The one marquee signing the club made in Zidane’s second spell was Eden Hazard, who has been unable to shine due to a hapless run with injuries.

Zidane, meanwhile, always resisted talk of a long career as Real coach, saying in December: “I’m never going to be the Alex Ferguson of Madrid. I want to enjoy myself.”

A sense that he was no longer enjoying it became clearer as the season dragged on, even as Real clawed their way back into the title race before losing out to Atletico Madrid on the final day and made it to the Champions League semi-finals despite suffering over 60 injuries.

Zidane’s iconic status as a Real player and coach meant sacking him was not going to be easy for Perez, but the coach grew ever wearier with every story in the media about his uncertain status and in the end made the decision for the club.

It came as no real surprise given the various hints he had dropped.

“I work my socks off and there comes a point when it’s time for a change,” he said two weeks ago.

“But not just for me, for the players and the club, for everyone.”

Reuters

Reuters

132K+
Followers
158K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Santiago Solari
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Julen Lopetegui
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Atletico Madrid#Frenchman#La Liga#Tottenham Hotspur#The Champions League#Success#Faith#Real Coach#Leaders Barcelona#Loyalty#Experienced Players#Promising Youngsters#Striker Karim Benzema#Freefall#Champions League Crowns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Related
SoccerFrankfort Times

EURO 2020: Pragmatism the key to success in pandemic soccer

The European Championship is the first major international soccer tournament to take place since the coronavirus outbreak and arrives at the end of the most condensed club season in history. Many players will be exhausted. Injuries are a bigger concern than ever. National teams had less time to refine and...
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Real Madrid hires Carlo Ancelotti as coach to replace Zidane

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid hired Carlo Ancelotti as coach on Tuesday to replace Zinedine Zidane, who quit last week after the team’s first trophyless season in more than a decade. The 61-year-old Ancelotti left as manager of Premier League club Everton to take over in Madrid, where he coached...
SoccerTribal Football

Del Bosque: Zidane Real Madrid letter struck right tone

Former Real Madrid coach Vicente del Bosque has praised Zinedine Zidane over his open letter yesterday. The Frenchman's open letter has caused no small amount of controversy, but Del Bosque believes it is a matter of interpretation. "He did it well, with good taste," said Del Bosque about Zidane's goodbye...
SoccerRealGM

Zinedine Zidane Criticizes Lacks Of Trust Given To Him By Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane criticized Real Madrid and Florentino Perez in an open letter days after stepping down as manager. "I'm leaving, but I'm not abandoning ship and I'm not tired of coaching," Zidane said. "In May 2018 I left because after two-and-a-half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt that the team needed something new to stay on top. Today things are different. I'm leaving because I feel the club is no longer giving me the trust I need, it isn't offering me the support to build something medium-to-long-term.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Zinedine Zidane left after feeling Real Madrid no longer had faith in him

Zinedine Zidane claims he left Real Madrid because he felt the club no longer had faith in him or could offer the support he needed to rebuild the team. The Frenchman won three consecutive Champions League titles and a LaLiga triumph in his first spell as manager between 2016 and 2018 and secured another league championship on his return after a year’s hiatus.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Zinedine Zidane pens letter explaining his reasons for leaving Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid last week, a year before the end of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. One of the most successful coaches in the club’s history, his departure had been rumoured for months, but there was no press conference or farewell explaining his decision. Now, as carried by Marca, however, there has been.
Soccergoal.com

Zidane spells out Real Madrid's dark future in warning to his replacement

The three-time Champions League-winning coach left his post last week and signed off with an open letter about the club which pulled no punches. Whoever the next Real Madrid manager is, they should consider themselves warned. Zinedine Zidane, arguably the club’s biggest legend between his time as a player and...
SoccerSkySports

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid's lack of faith led to his departure

Zinedine Zidane said on Monday he had stepped down as Real Madrid coach as the club's hierarchy did not have enough faith in him to rebuild an ageing squad. Zidane, who returned to Real for a second spell in charge in March 2019, won two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns during his two stints as coach.
SoccerThe Guardian

Zidane reveals he quit Real Madrid because he felt undermined by club

Zinedine Zidane walked out on Real Madrid because the club and its president, Florentino Pérez, systematically undermined him, according to an extraordinary open letter the Frenchman addressed to supporters. In the letter, published in the sports daily AS four days after his resignation was made official, Zidane made it clear...
Soccerpunditarena.com

Zinedine Zidane criticises Real Madrid after stepping down in open letter

“They have forgotten everything we built each day.”. Zinedine Zidane has criticised Real Madrid after stepping down as manager, in an open letter to all club supporters. The Bernabeu legend quit his role as manager for the second time in three years after making a sensational return to the club in 2019.
Soccerdallassun.com

Wasn't asking for privileges: Zidane accuses Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], May 31 (ANI): Zinedine Zidane has fired back at former club Real Madrid and its President Florentino Perez following his resignation as team's head coach. The former World Cup winner decided to leave Real Madrid after the club failed to win the LaLiga title for the 2020-21 season.
SoccerThe Independent

‘The club no longer has faith in me’ - Zinedine Zidane explains reasons behind his Real Madrid departure

Zinedine Zidane has criticised Real Madrid and president Florentino Perez over a lack of “faith”, which he said led to his decision to step down as manager last week. Zidane quit his second spell at the Spanish club following a trophyless season last campaign, after returning to the Bernabeu in 2019. The former Real Madrid player guided the club to the title in LaLiga the previous year and won three successive Champions Leagues in his first stint in charge.