Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan Doctors Union chairman warns of variant spread from Olympics

By John Bowden
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpPAD_0aDJAQlL00
© getty

A Japanese doctor who leads a major physicians' union is warning that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics could be a superspreading event for new variants of COVID-19.

The Associated Press reported that Naoto Ueyama, the head of the Japan Doctors Union, said Thursday that he worried health officials are not properly considering the ramifications of inviting thousands of foreign athletes and support staff to the county in July.

“Since the emergence of COVID-19 there has not been such a dangerous gathering of people coming together in one place from so many different places around the world,” he reportedly told journalists at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan. “It’s very difficult to predict what this could lead to.”

“I think the key here is if a new mutant strain of the virus were to arise as a result of this, the Olympics,” Ueyama continued.

Ueyama added that due to the existing stress on Japan's hospital system presented by its ongoing struggles with the virus, Olympic participants should not expect special or rushed treatment if they are diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It is dangerous to hold the Olympic Games here in Tokyo,” he said, adding: “The Olympic Games are not something that should be held even to the extent of Armageddon. The question is for whom are the Olympics being held and for what purpose? I don’t think that someone who could make such statement has any understanding of these questions.”

“It will not be possible for hospitals to provide any special treatment for those involved in the Olympics,” Ueyama continued. “They will be having the same treatment under the same rules that are available to the Japanese people.”

His comments are the latest salvo fired by top Japanese health experts in their efforts to convince the nation's government to cancel the Games. The decision to host the Games after they were postponed last year has led to opposition in Japan from many who warn the country is not ready for an influx of visitors.

Japan is also struggling with a low vaccination rate and has only immunized less than 10 percent of its total population.

A separate union of physicians, the Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association, earlier this month came out against the Games being held .

“We strongly request that the authorities convince the IOC [International Olympic Committee] that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games,” the association said.

The Hill

The Hill

232K+
Followers
23K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Doctors#Government Officials#Health Officials#Ioc#Japanese#The Associated Press#The Japan Doctors Union#Foreign Athletes#Olympic Participants#Physicians#Journalists#Treatment#Hospitals#Support Staff#Stress#July#Armageddon#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Worldsemoball.com

Australian softball team arrives in Japan for Olympic camp

TOKYO (AP) -- Australia's Olympic women's softball squad touched down in Japan on Tuesday and was among the earliest arrivals for the Tokyo Games. The so-called Aussie Spirit will be in camp in Ota City, north of Tokyo, and will narrow the squad down from 23 to 15 ahead of their opening Olympic game against host Japan on July 21 -- two days before the official opening ceremony.
SportsUS News and World Report

As Japan Loses Training Camps, Olympics Buzz Fades

TOKYO (Reuters) - Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Japanese city of Kamo spent 70 million yen ($640,000) on horizontal bars, gymnastic mats and other upgrades to training facilities for 42 Russian gymnasts and coaches who now won't be coming. The team scrapped plans for pre-Olympics training in Japan...
Public Healthtrust.org

Japan's hosting of Olympics in pandemic 'not normal', adviser warns

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's most senior medical adviser said on Wednesday that hosting the Olympics during the nation's current state of coronavirus infections was "not normal" in one of the strongest warnings yet about risks from the troubled Games. Doctors have said the Olympics, due to start on...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Japan’s top medical advisor warns against hosting Olympics

With less than two months before the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics, Omi’s statement arrived amid an extended state of emergency in the city and a low vaccination rate for the entire country. Japan struggling with COVID-19 Omi explained that if the games proceed under Japan’s current conditions, then organizers...
Healththeedgemarkets.com

There may not be enough doctors in Japan to support Olympics

(May 31): Japan’s medical establishment is becoming increasingly anxious about bringing together 78,000 people from 200 countries for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, even as the country struggles to keep coronavirus infections under control and speed up vaccinations. Organizers had initially planned to have about 10,000 doctors, nurses and medical...
TravelTelegraph

France restricts travel from UK to combat Indian variant spread

France has restricted travel from the UK requiring passengers to provide “compelling reasons” for entering the country from Monday to combat the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19. Those who are allowed to make the journey must take a pre-departure Covid test and quarantine for seven days on arrival.
Public HealthPOLITICO

Faster, higher, sicker: Japan’s Olympic fears

FIVE-RING CIRCUS — Seven weeks before the start of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, organizers insist the games are “100 percent” going ahead. The venues and medal podiums are ready, the official costumes and theme music have been launched. But a lot of Covid caveats remain. As America gets ready for...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Melbourne Extends Lockdown As 'Kappa' Variant Spreads

Melbourne was ordered Wednesday to remain in lockdown for another week, as Australian authorities try to stamp out a quick-spreading coronavirus strain they described as an "absolute beast". Five million city residents were hoping to exit a seven-day lockdown just before midnight Thursday, but those plans have been thwarted by...
Sportsnewpaper24.com

Tokyo Olympics: with eight weeks to the Video games, is Japan delaying day of reckoning amid torrent of warnings? – NEWPAPER24

Tokyo Olympics: with eight weeks to the Video games, is Japan delaying day of reckoning amid torrent of warnings?. Japan on Friday marked precisely eight weeks till the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympic Video games, however the countdown to the biggest sporting occasion within the nation’s historical past continues to be marred by a torrent of unhealthy information.Amid rumours of a boycott by South Korea over a territorial dispute, more and more dire warnings concerning the Covid-19 pandemic from medical specialists, and rising issues amongst athletes on account of journey to Tokyo, the Japanese authorities on Friday night prolonged a state of emergency for…
SportsBoston Globe

Whether Japan is ready or not, Olympics expected to start on time

When the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese organizers postponed last year’s Games they made the call four months in advance. Now, with the opening ceremonies just seven weeks off and more than 11,000 athletes making their final preparations, it may be too late to pull the plug. Barring Armageddon,...
Sportsworldpoliticsreview.com

An Olympic-Size Headache for Japan’s Suga

Speaking at the opening of a new parliamentary session in mid-January, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide vowed that this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo would be “proof of humanity’s victory against the coronavirus.”. Nearly six months later, Suga’s promise has yet to materialize. Authorities this week extended states...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Friday briefing: Delta variant spreading in England schools

Hello, I’m Warren Murray, and news-wise here is what comes first. The Delta Covid-19 variant has begun spreading in schools and colleges throughout England, it has been revealed, after Public Health England (PHE) published new data demanded by teachers and staff unions. Dr William Welfare of PHE said although outbreaks in schools were still at low levels, “the latest PHE data suggest that there have been 97 confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in primary and secondary schools that have had at least one variant case linked to them over the most recent four-week period. This represents around one in 250 schools.”
ScienceScience Now

Japanese scientists warn that Tokyo Olympics could help spread COVID-19

Science’s COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. A group of Japanese scientists, including some of the nation’s most senior advisers on the COVID-19 pandemic, is warning that allowing spectators at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will help the virus spread domestically and internationally. Their recommendation to bar or at least limit spectators, not yet formally published but described to ScienceInsider in general terms, represents an increasingly outspoken challenge from scientists to the government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which remain adamant about going ahead with the games just 6 weeks before the 23 July opening ceremony.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Union warns against ‘sleepwalking into further education disruption’ amid school variant outbreak data

An education union has warned the country “must not sleepwalk” into more disruption to education after “concerning” figures over the Delta variant in schools were released.Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the school leaders’ union NAHT, said the latest data “raises serious questions” into the decision to remove some precautions in schools last month.Unions had been calling for data to be released into the Covid-19 variant in schools amid alarm over its spread and concern it could derail England’s route of lockdown.New data found the number of outbreaks and clusters at schools have risen in recent weeks, with the vast...
Public Healthbarrheadnews.com

Doctors warn of 3 new Covid symptoms linked to Indian variant

Doctors treating Covid-19 patients in India have warned of new symptoms associated with the Indian variant which is causing concern in the UK. Also known and the Delta variant the mutation has become the UK’s dominant Covid-19 variant and conclusive data on the effectiveness of vaccines against the variant will be available in the next couple of weeks according to Matt Hancock.
Public HealthVoice of America

British Doctors Union Urges Government Not to Reopen

The main doctors union in Britain is calling on the government to delay its plans to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions as new data shows a spike in cases of the highly transmissible delta variant. The British Medical Association said Friday a “sensible delay” would help to stop infections from rising.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

US Eases Travel Warning To Countries Including Olympics Host Japan

The United States on Tuesday eased its warning against travel to a number of major nations including Olympics host Japan, Canada and Mexico after reassessing Covid concerns. The State Department issued an advisory asking Americans to reconsider travel due to the risk of Covid-19, upgrading a blanket warning earlier not to go.