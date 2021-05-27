Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Cabin crew worker has revealed the secret word that staff uses to indicate a passenger is attractive

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 18 days ago
(Getty Images)

Ever fallen asleep drooling on a plane without a care in the world? Dressed in sweatpants with crisp crumbs adorning your lap?

Well, maybe you should brush up a bit nicer next time you go on holiday because a cabin crew member has revealed the secret word they and their colleagues use to point out attractive passengers.

An anonymous worker told UK plane staff forum cabincrew.com that they say “cheerio” to passengers leaving the plane upon landing, rather than “goodbye”, “see you” or anything else if the lucky person has caught their eye.

“There’s the cheerio game you can play when passengers disembark,” they wrote.

“When you’re standing there going ‘buh-bye, thank you, take care’ etc when you see someone you fancy, you say ‘cheerio’.”

“You need to do it with a buddy and the challenge is to keep a straight face.”

“Cheerio” is not the only codeword aeroplane staff use. Writing on a Reddit thread, a US airline worker claimed that they say “HR on board” to each other to indicate human remains - when a dead person is transported to a different burial location.

Meanwhile “deadhead” is apparently used when a member of a cabin crew is on the flight but not working because the airline needs to get them from one location to another, while “crop dusting” means they have wandered down the aisle for a cheeky fart.

And the process of checking that passengers have their seatbelt done up properly is apparently called “crotch watch”.

Well, thanks to this information we are never taking a flight again for fear that we will be comprehensively judged.

Thanks, cabin crew.

