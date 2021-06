Town Hall has released a proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 that does not raise property taxes, but increases water/sewer rates. “While the budget adoption occurs annually, the budget process is continuous as we all monitor performance, spending and review priorities.” Town Manager Pam Hurdle said in her budget message to Town Council. “Unlike previous recessions which affected town revenue for one or two fiscal years and could be addressed by short term measures, the recovery by COVID-19 is projected to be gradual. The recovery requires that we make adjustments to our programs, rates and limit new expenditures for the projected future.”