Damian Markham, 2, suffers from acid sphingomyelinase deficiency, a rare genetic disorder.Brock and Brittney Markham need your help. The Santa Clarita, California family — by way of Banks and Arlington, Washington — are fighting for their 2-year-old son's life, and despite a daunting disease and prognosis, the couple are determined to do everything within their means to save Damian, along with every other child born with ASMD (acid sphingomyelinase deficiency), also known as Niemann-Pick disease, Type A. "If I just accepted this prognosis, I'd always wonder if my son could've survived," Brittany Markham said. "For me, saving my son is...