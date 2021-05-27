Memorial Day: The psychology of sacrifice
This is the time of year when families and friends come together, creating treasured memories and traditions carried on for generations. We host parties and picnics. We cookout, swim and hike. For most of us, it is a day of fun. Unfortunately, many also seem to forget what Memorial Day is truly about. It is the time of year to remember the sacrifices made by so many to protect the freedoms of the rest of us. It is a day set aside to honor those who have paid the ultimate price.www.examiner-enterprise.com