All of planting is dictated by the time until the first frost. Cold weather kills growth and causes plants go dormant; seedlings planted too close to the first frost won’t grow. (This is why indoor gardens are so appealing.) Similar rules apply to the hottest parts of the year—while I personally love basking in the sun until I’m cooked, not all plants are so amenable to high heat. But there are a select few plants that love the sun as much as us summer babies. If you got a late start on your garden, these are the plants you can trust will make it through the heat waves to come.