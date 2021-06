The experts say the Cincinnati Bengals let go of a can’t miss star in free agency in Carl Lawson. The case of Carl Lawson screams out that the Brown family doesn’t want to spend money on the Bengals being successful. But, that line of thinking is false. Letting Lawson go was the right move for the Bengals for this season and for the future. Carl Lawson vs Trey Hendrickson will be debated for seasons to come. Both are great defensive linemen, but here is why the Bengals signing Trey Hendrickson was the correct move.